Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has said the potential for cooperation between Japan’s Tochigi prefecture and Vietnamese localities remains huge as they have supplementary strengths.



During a reception in Hanoi on December 21 for Governor of Tochigi prefecture Tomikazu Fukuda, PM Chinh thanked his guest for facilitating all-around cooperation with Vietnam, especially support policies for about 8,000 Vietnamese living and studying in the prefecture.



He hailed Japan as the top important economic partner, the largest supplier of official development assistance (ODA), the third biggest investor and tourism partner and the fourth largest trade partner of Vietnam. Locality-to-locality cooperation has been deepened, contributing to the substantive development of Vietnam-Japan ties.



The host asked the Tochigi administration and Governor to continue propelling economic, trade and investment ties with Vietnam.



He suggested encouraging more investment in Vietnam in fields of the prefecture’s strengths such as medical equipment, manufacturing and processing, agriculture and tourism. He also called for effectively realising agreements with the Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) and the northern province of Vinh Phuc.



The prefecture was urged to expanding investment cooperation with not only Vinh Phuc but also other Vietnamese localities, and not only in economy but also in culture, sports, tourism and people-to-people exchange.



The Vietnamese leader proposed Japan and Tochigi in particular expand labour cooperation, allow the import of several Vietnamese agro-fishery products and facilitate Japanese tourist arrivals in the country.



He also took the occasion to urge Japan to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese people to come to Japan following the pandemic.



Tochigi prefecture was asked to receive more Vietnamese trainees and make it easier for the Vietnamese community in live and work in the locality.

As 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties, PM Chinh believed that friendship and cooperation between Tochigi and Vietnamese provinces will become a new spotlight and example of bilateral extensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia.



Fukuda, for his part, said during the trip, he will sign a cooperation agreement with the MPI, visit FPT Software Company and the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) office in Hanoi. Several Japanese enterprises will explore business opportunities in Vinh Phuc’s industrial parks, he said, adding both sides will further enhance coordination in culture, sports, tourism and people-to-people exchange.



He suggested the Vietnamese PM will continue backing Tochigi’s cooperation programmes with Vietnamese ministries, agencies, localities and businesses, as well as allow several produce of Tochigi like strawberry and beef to navigate the Vietnamese market./.