Participants join mua sap, a tradition dance of Vietnam, at bazaar, held on June 25 in Argentina. (Photo: VNA)

Buenos Aires (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Argentina, in collaboration with diplomatic missions of Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia, all members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), organised an annual bazaar on June 25, featuring a wide range of their traditional handicrafts, food and musical performances.



The event aims to promote cultural exchanges and introduce the nations’ images and people as well as boost their mutual understanding and relations with the host nation.



Vietnam brought to the fair lacquer paintings, silk products, conical hats, ao dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress), local cuisines such as pho (rice noodle soup) and nem (fried spring rolls) which received the applause from visitors.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Malaysian Ambassador to Argentina Nur Azman Abdul Rahim said this was an opportunity for the participating countries to introduce their images and cultural identities.



He highlighted the solidarity and cooperation within the ASEAN as reflected through the organisation of such annual event.



For his part, Claudio Javier Rozencwaig, Under-Secretary of State for Foreign Policy in the Argentine Foreign Ministry, highly appreciated the efforts of the embassies of ASEAN countries in promoting diverse and rich cultures to the people of the host country, saying that this activity helped Argentinians learn more about the region’s culture and people.



The diplomat also praised ASEAN's remarkable economic development, as well as its growing role in the international arena over the years while affirming that Argentina always attaches great importance to ties with ASEAN countries in all fields from politics, economy and culture to science and technology, education, sports.



The ASEAN now groups 10 member nations, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam./.