Vietnam joins ballast water management convention
Hanoi (VNA) – The Government has agreed that Vietnam will join the International Convention for the Control and Management of Ships' Ballast Water and Sediments (BWM).
A Government resolution to this effect was issued on November 23, under which the Ministry of Transport is assigned to coordinate with other relevant ministries, agencies and localities to put the convention in place.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will complete diplomatic procedures in line with regulations, according to Resolution No. 197/NQ-CP.
The convention, adopted in 2004, aims to prevent the spread of harmful aquatic organisms from one region to another, by establishing standards and procedures for the management and control of ships' ballast water and sediments, according to International Maritime Organisation.
Under the convention, all ships in international traffic are required to manage their ballast water and sediments to a certain standard, according to a ship-specific ballast water management plan. All ships will also have to carry a ballast water record book and an international ballast water management certificate. The ballast water management standards will be phased in over a period of time. As an intermediate solution, ships should exchange ballast water mid-ocean. However, eventually most ships will need to install an on-board ballast water treatment system./.
