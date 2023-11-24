Society Vietnam, China boost customs cooperation in fighting smuggling The 15th conference on Vietnam - China customs cooperation in anti-smuggling took place in Hanoi on November 23, focusing on measures to strengthen collaboration in preventing illegal drug and wildlife trafficking.

Society Vietnam determined to strictly punish drug traffickers: Spokeswoman Vietnam is determined to strictly deal with the acts of producing, trafficking and transporting drugs without distinguishing whether offenders are Vietnamese citizens or foreigners, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang has affirmed.

Society 39 fishermen on damaged boat brought to safety Vessel SAR 412 of the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre on November 23 successfully saved 39 fishermen onboard a damaged fishing boat after towing it to the central province of Binh Dinh.