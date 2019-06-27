At the event (Source: VNA)

- Representatives from the Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic joined “Diplomatic Cup 2019” – an annual run for foreign diplomatic missions that took place in Stromovka Park in Prague on June 26.The “Diplomat Cup 2019” run, the fourth of its kind sponsored by the Czech Foreign Ministry, aims to promote friendship among foreign diplomatic agencies in the Czech Republic, and raise funds to support the treatment of visually impaired people in underdeveloped countries.This year’s event attracted about 180 runners, dividing into 43 groups for the relay category.According to Deputy Foreign Minister of the Czech Republic Lukas Kaucky, the event was organised for the first time in 2016 as part of activities to enhance the relations between the Czech Foreign Ministry and foreign diplomatic agencies in the country.Tran Vinh Bac, Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic, highlighted the significance of the event, saying that Vietnamese diplomats’ joining the event contributes to strengthening the ties between the Vietnamese Embassy and the host country’ Foreign Ministry, as well as diplomatic agencies of other countries.-VNA