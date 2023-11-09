The Vietnamese booth at the 54th international charity fair held by the Women’s International Club. (WIC) (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Vietnamese products such as handicrafts, lacquer paintings, jewelry, ceramics, coffee, bread and spring rolls are being sold at an international charity fair in Jakarta, Indonesia.



The event, the 54th edition of its kind, held by the Women’s International Club (WIC) in Jakarta from November 8-9, drew the participation of 40 embassies in Indonesia. More than 300 local businesses introduced their food and beverage products at the fair.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Indonesian President’s wife Irina Joko Widodo said that the fair was a special occasion, demonstrating the rich diversity of cultures and the spirit of generosity that unites all people in the world as well as in the region. The fair also contributed to supporting disadvantaged people in Jakarta.

According to the organisers, with the proceeds from the fair, WIC aims to create meaningful and lasting impacts on the lives of impoverished people, helping them to achieve their dreams and have a better life.



Founded in 1950, the WIC is a non-profit social organisation. With the motto "Friendship through understanding", the club has mainly focused on social charity activities.



In addition to providing scholarships to students, the WIC is currently sponsoring many local social organisations, including elderly care centres, orphanages, and schools for children with disabilities and special circumstances./.