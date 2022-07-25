Environment Infographic National biodiversity strategy to 2030 approved Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed a decision approving the national biodiversity strategy to 2030 with a vision towards 2050.

Environment Infographic Unleashing Vietnam’s clean power potential As a country experiencing high economic growth in ASEAN and hit hard by climate change, Vietnam has been aware of the significance of energy restructuring, towards raising the ratio of renewable energy in tandem with the economical, efficient and sustainable use of energy.

Environment Infographic National Strategy on Green Growth for 2021-2030, vision to 2050 Accomplish green growth, thereby contributing to the restructuring of the economy in conjunction with renewing the growth model, in order to achieve economic prosperity, environmental sustainability and social equality; strive towards a green and carbon-neutral economy; contribute to the realization of the goal to reduce global warming.