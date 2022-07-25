Vietnam joins international efforts in response to ocean issues
Vietnam has joined international efforts in response to ocean issues with the launch of specific measures to carry out SDG 14. Of note, efforts to realize net-zero emissions commitment made by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at COP26 have been actively rolled out.
VNA
Vietnam international efforts ocean issues net-zero emissions commitment COP26 vietnamplus vietnam news agency
