The Vietnamese team (Photo: VNA)

Eight teams from seven countries and territories, including Vietnam, took part in an international rescue competition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 18.The event aimed to share experience between countries in rescue work and create an opportunity for rescuers to improve their professional skills.The Vietnamese team included five members headed by Dao Duy Thuong, deputy head of the fire fighting section of the Police Department of Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue under the Ministry of Public Security.The team completed the competition in more than 30 minutes, among the leading groups.Thuong said they learned a lot of experience through the event, which will be useful for their professional work in the coming time.-VNA