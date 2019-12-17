Culture - Sports Bao Loc silk exhibition scheduled for December 20-January 1 The Bao Loc silk exhibition and cultural spaces of Ma, Co Ho and Churu ethnic groups along Xuan Huong river will be launched in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong from December 20 – January 1.

Culture - Sports Annual book fair to open during Tet in HCM City The annual Ho Chi Minh City Tet (Lunar New Year) Book Fair will be held from January 22-28 (or the 28th day of last lunar month to the fourth day of the first lunar month of the new year) in downtown Ho Chi Minh City.