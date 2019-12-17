Vietnam joins multicultural exchange in Czech Republic
Representatives of the Vietnamese community in Plzeň city, the Czech Republic participated in a multicultural exchange held by the Centre for Support of Integration of Foreigners - Plzeň Region under the Ministry of the Interior on December 15.
At the event (Source: VNA)
Prague (VNA) – Representatives of the Vietnamese community in Plzeň city, the Czech Republic participated in a multicultural exchange held by the Centre for Support of Integration of Foreigners - Plzeň Region under the Ministry of the Interior on December 15.
Gathering participants from Vietnam, Russia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Syria, and Uganda, the event aimed to enhance mutual understanding and friendship among foreign communities in the central European country, and between them with local residents.
Vietnamese nationals showcased traditional food and costumes at the event, contributing to promoting the country’s culture to international friends.
Director of the centre Petr Soukupova said her agency aims to help foreign communities understand more about the Czech culture.
She praised the Vietnamese community’s integration efforts, saying that members of the community are very active in activities organised by the centre, especially Czech language training courses and cultural exchange events.
According to Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in Plzeň city Nguyen Hoai Thanh, this is the fourth year the association has taken part in the event.
He added the Vietnamese community always participates in activities for foreigners hosted by local authorities, especially cultural exchanges./.