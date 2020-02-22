Vietnam joins multicultural festival in Australia
Visitors at the Vietnamese booth (Photo: VNA)
Sydney (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Australia is participating in a multicultural festival that opened on February 21 in Canberra to promote beauty of Vietnamese land and people to Australians and international friends.
The three-day event features over 330 booths from organisations and foreign embassies and communities in Australia.
Vietnam’s booth displays cultural publications, tourism products and handicrafts, luring a great number of visitors.
Art performance programmes joined by hundreds of art troupes from many countries have been arranged within the framework of the event.
Chris Steel, Minister of Australian Capital Territory’s Multicultural Affairs, said the festival aims to create connectivity in the community and encourage the harmony among different races and cultures in the country.
The annual festival is expected to welcome over 200,000 visitors, he said./.