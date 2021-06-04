Vietnam joins online conference on Army Games preparations
A Vietnamese delegation joined an international online conference on the preparation for the 2021 Army Games on June 3, which saw the participation of representatives from 40 countries and territories.
Maj. Gen. Thai Van Minh, Director General of the Department of Military Training under the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (Photo: www.qdnd.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – A Vietnamese delegation joined an international online conference on the preparation for the 2021 Army Games on June 3, which saw the participation of representatives from 40 countries and territories.
The delegation was led by Maj. Gen. Thai Van Minh, Director General of the Department of Military Training under the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA).
At the conference, the third of its kind, Minh informed delegates on preparations made by the Vietnamese Ministry of Defence to host the Games’ competitions in the two categories of Sniper Frontier and Emergency Area.
He affirmed that schedule for the competitions will be in accordance with the Games’ regulations, adding that a host of activities will be held on the sidelines of the event, including an exhibition, musical performance, and sport exchanges.
Vietnam’s participation in and preparations to host the Games further affirm the determination and success of Vietnam in general and the People’s Army in particular in realising the “dual targets” in the face of COVID-19.
According to the Ministry of Defence of Russia, this year’s Army Games will be held from August 22 to September 4. A total of 277 teams from 41 countries and territories will compete in 34 categories.
Teams from the VPA gained outstanding results and surpassed their set targets at the 2020 Army Games./.