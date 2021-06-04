Culture - Sports White lotus garden enchants flower lovers in Hanoi Visitors can enjoy a range of picturesque and peaceful settings at a white lotus pond just 20 kilometres from the centre of Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Sponsorship for Vietnamese Paralympians announced The Vietnam Paralympics Association and relevant agencies signed two sponsorship deals in Hanoi on June 2 to support Vietnamese athletes competing at the upcoming Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Culture - Sports Germany exhibition to spotlight “the Tale of Kieu” from new angle The Ministry of Culture and the Art Foundation of Germany’s Saxony-Anhalt State have held a press conference to introducing an upcoming exhibition featuring the main female character in “Truyen Kieu” (the Tale of Kieu) by the Vietnamese 18th-century great poet Nguyen Du.