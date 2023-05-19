Vietnam joins other Asian nations to strengthen cultural connectivity with Netherlands
Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands Pham Viet Anh has chaired a meeting of the Asian-Australian Ambassadors to the European country, during which the diplomats discuss measures to strengthen cultural connections among the nations.
Brussels (VNA) - Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands Pham Viet Anh has chaired a meeting of the Asian-Australian Ambassadors to the European country, during which the diplomats discuss measures to strengthen cultural connections among the nations.
Dewi van de Weerd, Ambassador for International Cultural Cooperation at the Netherlands' Ministry of Foreign Affairs, briefed participants on the international culture policies of her country.
The Netherlands aims to not only promote its culture abroad, but also support artists and creative workers to operate in other countries to make the Dutch culture stronger, she said.
She highlighted the priority regions in the Netherlands' international culture policy, affirming that cultural heritage is an important factor to connect cultures, including the linkages between Vietnam and the Netherlands in particular and between Asian and European countries in general.
Like the Netherlands, a number of Asian countries, especially those in Southeast Asia, have built roads exclusively for bicycles, which is an evidence for the cultural connectivity among the countries, she said.
At the meeting, the ambassador also exchanged experience in preserving and promoting the historical and cultural values of ancient villages in the outskirts, where many ancient architectural works, traditional practices and cultural traditions live. This is a strength of the Netherlands that makes it a favourite destination for tourists.
Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Europe, Ambassador Anh said that in the current period, cultural resources have received great attention from all countries to create their soft strengths.
The Netherlands is one of the successful countries in promoting its cultural strengths and developing cultural diplomacy in parallel with an open external policy, serving an open economy and bringing great benefits to the country, he said./.
Dewi van de Weerd, Ambassador for International Cultural Cooperation at the Netherlands' Ministry of Foreign Affairs, briefed participants on the international culture policies of her country.
The Netherlands aims to not only promote its culture abroad, but also support artists and creative workers to operate in other countries to make the Dutch culture stronger, she said.
She highlighted the priority regions in the Netherlands' international culture policy, affirming that cultural heritage is an important factor to connect cultures, including the linkages between Vietnam and the Netherlands in particular and between Asian and European countries in general.
Like the Netherlands, a number of Asian countries, especially those in Southeast Asia, have built roads exclusively for bicycles, which is an evidence for the cultural connectivity among the countries, she said.
At the meeting, the ambassador also exchanged experience in preserving and promoting the historical and cultural values of ancient villages in the outskirts, where many ancient architectural works, traditional practices and cultural traditions live. This is a strength of the Netherlands that makes it a favourite destination for tourists.
Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Europe, Ambassador Anh said that in the current period, cultural resources have received great attention from all countries to create their soft strengths.
The Netherlands is one of the successful countries in promoting its cultural strengths and developing cultural diplomacy in parallel with an open external policy, serving an open economy and bringing great benefits to the country, he said./.