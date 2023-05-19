Culture - Sports Vietnamese cultural festival wins Event Marketing Awards 2023 The Muong Lo Cultural and Tourism Festival has received the Gold award in the category of Best Arts & Cultural Event of Event Marketing Awards 2023 (EMA 2023).

Culture - Sports Thematic display, art space marks late President’s birthday An exhibition themed ‘Uncle Ho and Hanoi’ and a space of calligraphy art opened at the Hanoi Museum on May 18 as part of activities commemorating the late President Ho Chi Minh’s 133rd birth anniversary (May 19, 1890-2023).