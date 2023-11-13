Eva Pavlova (centre), the wife of Czech President Petr Pavel, is told about Vietnamese products at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Prague (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Czech joined an international charity festival held by the Diplomatic Spouses Association in Prague on November 12.

Buying products offered by embassies at the event, visitors joined hands to support Czech’s charity groups. They also enjoyed traditional musical and artistic performances there.

Ambassador Thai Xuan Dung said that attending the event, the Vietnamese diplomatic delegation wants to introduce dishes popular in Vietnamese families and reaffirm the Vietnamese tradition of supporting one another.

The Diplomatic Spouses Association is a voluntary, non-profit, non-political, and independent organisation founded in 1997, with members from about 50 countries.

Since 2000, the association has raised about 3 million USD for Czech charity groups./.