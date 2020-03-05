Vietnam joins UN efforts in drug combat
Ambassador Le Dung speaks the exhibition (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s permanent mission to the United Nations and other international organisations in Vienne, and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) is co-organising a photo exhibition on drug fight.
The March 2-6 exhibition takes place on the sidelines of the 63rd session of the UN Commission on Narcotics Drug (CND 63).
In his remarks, Ambassador Le Dung, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission, pointed out the increase in drug use among young people, as well as its impacts on public health and social stability.
He also highlighted the role of family and community in helping young addicts stop using drugs and recover their health and spirit.
The ambassador expressed his hope that through photos featuring home detoxification in such countries as Afghanistan, Cote d’Ivoire, Indonesia and Vietnam, the exhibition will provide insight into the significance of the treatment method.
Ambassador Darmansjah Djumala, head of the Indonesian permanent mission to the UN and other international organisations in Vienna, and head of the Japanese delegation to the CND 63 Hideo Eno lauded the initiative of the UNODC and the Vietnamese mission to organise the exhibition.
This is the third year the Vietnamese mission has joined hands with the UNODC in this activity./.