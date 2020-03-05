Society HCM City banks on digital innovation in healthcare Ho Chi Minh City should invest in digital innovation and transformation in the healthcare sector to improve service quality by “making healthcare delivery more efficient and more accessible,” experts have said.

Society US magazine praises Vietnam song on COVID-19 fight guidance US magazine Billboard has heaped praises on a Vietnamese song guiding the prevention of the novel coronavirus in a recent article, calling it an “insanely catchy” tune.

Society Female diplomats meet ahead of Int'l Women's Day Female diplomats of the Foreign Ministry, the Informal Group of Ambassadors on Gender Equality and ASEAN Women’s Circle of Hanoi met in Hanoi on March 4 to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Society HCM City tracks five passengers on same flight as confirmed COVID-19 case Ho Chi Minh City’s Centre for Disease Control (CDC) is coordinating with relevant agencies to verify the identities and addresses of five passengers travelling with the Japanese passenger, who was found to have been infected with the coronavirus, on flight VN814 on March 3.