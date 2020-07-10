Politics Medical masks from Vietnamese NA presented to IPU Secretariat Vietnamese Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai on July 9 met with Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Martin Chungong and handed over medical masks which are a gift from the country’s National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan for the IPU Secretariat.

Politics Vietnam willing to share anti-coronavirus experience with South Africa Vietnam is willing to share its experience in preventing and combating the COVID-19 pandemic with South Africa via online conferences as it has done with medical military forces of some countries recently, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of National Defence, told his South African counterpart Thabang Makwetla.

Politics Ben Tre urged to step up public investment disbursement Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 9 urged the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre to work hard to complete yearly targets and tasks, with local public investment disbursement rate set at at least 90 percent.

Politics Top Vietnamese, Cambodian leaders hold phone talks Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and Prime Minister Hun Sen discussed issues regarding the relations between the two nations during their phone talks on July 9.