Culture - Sports Cooperation enhanced to boost coverage of 31st SEA Games The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the sub-committee for information and communications of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) met in Hanoi on April 1 to discuss cooperation in covering the coming regional sports event.

Culture - Sports Two Nguyen Dynasty artifacts donated to Thua Thien-Hue province Chairman of the People’s Committee of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue Nguyen Van Phuong on April 1 issued dispatch 3088/UBND-VH approving the reception of two artifacts of the Nguyen Dynasty donated by a company.

Culture - Sports Reading Culture Ambassador Contest 2022 launched The Reading Culture Ambassador Contest 2022 was launched in at the December 19 book street in Hanoi on April 1, part of the activities celebrating the Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day this year.