Vietnam joins WIPO Performances and Phonograms Treaty
Vietnam’s accession to the WIPO Performances and Phonograms Treaty (WPPT) and implementation of the pact is expected to encourage the development of the local cultural industry, Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, WTO and other international organisations in Geneva said.
In her statement at a ceremony on April 1 to hand over Vietnam’s signed treaty document to Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Daren Tang in the Swiss city, the ambassador said the treaty will especially promote the cinema and performing activities in contribution to Vietnam’s socio-economic growth.
The WPPT deals with the rights of performers and producers of phonograms, particularly in the digital environment.
Tang, for his part, congratulated Vietnam on joining the WPPT, emphasising that the accession is a testament to Vietnam's strong response to its commitments to the global intellectual property system, while help strengthening the protection of the related rights.
The joining is expected to also lead to increased employment and opportunities for the nation’s creative industry, he added.
On the sidelines of the event, Ambassador Mai had a meeting with Tang and two WIPO deputy directors general Sylvie Forbin and Hasan Kleib to discuss the implementation of cooperation contents agreed between Vietnam and WIPO during the working visit of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to the organisation in November 2021. The WIPO leaders pledged to work closely with Vietnamese competent agencies to quickly and successfully conduct the contents./.