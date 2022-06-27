Society India-Vietnam people-to-people exchange meet held in HCM City The Indian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, in collaboration with the Vietnam-India Friendship Association in the city, organised a people-to-people exchange meet on June 25.

Society State leader praises outstanding workers in oil, gas sector State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 25 met 70 officials and workers in the oil and gas sector who stood out in the good and creative labour emulation movement in the 2017-2022 period.

Society Conference spotlights curriculum development, assessment design for future-ready students The Vietnam National Institute of Educational Sciences (VNIES) and Cambridge University Press and Assessment co-hosted a conference, titled ‘Inspiring international - Curriculum development and assessment design for future-ready students’ in Hanoi on June 24.

Society Da Nang university opens office in Japan Dong A University, the first private university in the central region of Vietnam, has officially opened a representative office in Tokyo, Japan, to boost high-quality human resources and education cooperation between Vietnam and Japan.