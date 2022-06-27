Vietnam scored 78.49 points, ranking 62nd out of the 165 countries, a great leap from its ranking of 101st out of the 171 countries in the previous year.

Finland was named as the best country in the world in 2021 for quality of life with 99.06 points, while Denmark and Norway came second and third, respectively.

Japan came first among the Asian nations, while Singapore topped the Southeast Asian region in the rankings.

The 165 nations were chosen because they contribute most to the world's GDP. More than 258,000 people around the world were asked to evaluate the countries based on 10 metrics ranging from stability to transparency and equality./.

