Society Dak Lak: Anti-state activist gets imprisonment sentence The People’s Court of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on March 19 sentenced Tran Nguyen Chuan to six years and six months in prison for the charge of “attempting to overthrow the people’s administration” under Article 109 of the 2015 Penal Code.

Society Hue bookcase project debut first publication A book entiled “Dia chi Van hoa Hue” (Hue culture chorography) has recently been debuted as the first publication of the central province of Thua Thien Hue’s bookcase project on the local cultural and tourist hub - Hue city.

Society Desalination plants on island district resume operations Repairs to two plants turning sea water into fresh water on An Binh Island in Ly Son district of central Quang Ngai province have been completed, the Doosan Heavy Industries Vietnam Company (Doosan Vina) said on March 19.

Society Thai Nguyen focuses on socio-economic development in ethnic minority areas Minister-Chairman of the Government’s Committee for Ethnic Affairs Do Van Chien held a working session on March 18 with authorities in the northern province of Thai Nguyen to review local activities for its ethnic minority population in the 2016-2020 period and set out tasks for the time to come.