The country even surpasses China that ranks 84th, and other Southeast Asian nations like Malaysia (81st) and Myanmar (126th) in the report.

Finland once again takes the top spot as the happiest country in the world according to survey data taken from the Gallup World Poll. This is the fourth year in a row Finland has ranked first in the report.

The World Happiness Report 2021 focuses on the effects of COVID-19 and how people all over the world have fared.

Jeffrey Sachs – co-author of the report – said the World Happiness Report 2021 reminds us that we must aim for wellbeing rather than mere wealth, which will be fleeting indeed if we don’t do a much better job of addressing the challenges of sustainable development./.

VNA