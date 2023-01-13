Business Vietnam looks to step up cooperation with China’s Tianjin city As part of his working visit to Tianjin city, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai on January 13 had a meeting with Chen Miner, member of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and Secretary of the Tianjin municipal Party Committee.

Business HCM City an attractive destination for Hong Kong investors: forum Ho Chi Minh City is an attractive destination with numerous opportunities for foreign investors, including those from Hong Kong (China), heard the Hong Kong - Ho Chi Minh City Investment & Business Forum and Networking Dinner held in the city on January 12.

Business Binh Duong: VSIP III to be developed into green, smart industrial park Chairman of the People’s Committee of the southern province of Binh Duong Duong Vo Van Minh had a working session with CEO of Semncorp Development of Singapore Kelvin Teo on January 12 to discuss the firm’s investment in Vietnam – Singapore industrial park projects in the locality.

Business RoK construction firms interested in Vietnamese market With the domestic housing market entering a period of stagnation, many construction companies of the Republic of Korea (RoK) have amended their business strategies, in which many choose Vietnam as their destination, the RoK’s Newdaily newspaper reported.