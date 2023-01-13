Vietnam - Kazakhstan freight rail route launched
Illustrative image (Photo: Transport newspaper)Hanoi (VNA) – A container cargo rail route between Vietnam and Kazakhstan was launched last December, according to the Railways Transport and Trade Joint Stock Company (Ratraco).
Specifically, a train carrying electronic products departed from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi, transited through Xi’an of China and arrived in Almaty of Kazakhstan.
This was not the first time Vietnam used the China-Europe Express to transport goods through the Eurasian continent.
Previously, most of the electronic components from Vietnam were shipped to Central Asian countries by sea.
Due to the restrictions of the exit plan, the arrival time of the goods is uncertain. It usually takes about 50 days.
According to insiders, the use of the new rail transport route from Vietnam to Kazakhstan via China will reduce at least half the time compared to the sea route, and help solve transportation problems between ASEAN and Central Asian countries./.