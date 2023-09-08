Vietnam has worked to improve farmers' capacity, helping them better integrate into the world. (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has paid due attention to improving farmers’ capacity, making it easier for them to get access to financial instruments, as well as helping them seek market for agricultural products, Chairman of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VFU) Luong Quoc Doan said.



Hosting President of the Trusted Agent Network (TAN) Diep Jason in Hanoi on September 8, Doan highlighted the union’s bold steps in support of farmers over the past time, which include the organisation of vocational training courses, the supply of agricultural equipment and materials, and the transfer of technology.



Currently, a total outstanding loan of more than 18 trillion VND (748 million USD) has been arranged for agricultural production, he said, adding as banks’ complicated lending procedures could be a barrier for farmers who need small personal loans, TAN’s investment is necessary for them.



Doan spoke highly of the network’s project on improving Vietnamese farmers’ capacity, and stressed that Vietnamese farmers need financial support to better integrate into the world.



Diep Jason, for his part, expressed his hope to cooperate with the VFU to carry out the project, as well as assist Vietnamese farmers to enhance their digital financial capability.



TAN provides affordable, secure, mobile phone-based financial services to communities that lack traditional banking services. It provides a broad range of services, including free money transfer, micro-loans and savings plans./.

VNA