An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Public Security,



Lam noted that since Vietnam and Canada upgraded their comprehensive partnership in November 2017, the two sides have enjoyed stable and substantial growth in bilateral ties with positive outcomes in all fields.



He underlined that thanks to efforts by the Canadian Embassy in Vietnam, the cooperation in security and law enforcement between Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and Canadian partners, including the Canadian Ministry of Public Safety, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canada Border Services Agency, has been fruitful, especially in criminal prevention and control and personnel training.



The minister proposed that the Canadian ambassador continue to help promote the partnership through bilateral and multilateral channels, including the Interpol, thus increasing the exchange of information for the prevention and combat of trans-national crimes and the investigation and settlement of specific cases. General To Lam had a meeting with the new Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Shawn Perry Steil in Hanoi on June 2, during which he suggested that Vietnam and Canada continue negotiations on more security agreements to create a legal foundation for the bilateral partnership in criminal combat , while strengthening collaboration in personnel training.Lam noted that since Vietnam and Canada upgraded their comprehensive partnership in November 2017, the two sides have enjoyed stable and substantial growth in bilateral ties with positive outcomes in all fields.He underlined that thanks to efforts by the Canadian Embassy in Vietnam, the cooperation in security and law enforcement between Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and Canadian partners, including the Canadian Ministry of Public Safety, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canada Border Services Agency, has been fruitful, especially in criminal prevention and control and personnel training.The minister proposed that the Canadian ambassador continue to help promote the partnership through bilateral and multilateral channels, including the Interpol, thus increasing the exchange of information for the prevention and combat of trans-national crimes and the investigation and settlement of specific cases.

He expressed his belief that with rich knowledge, experience and leadership capacity, the Canadian ambassador will contribute to the growth of Vietnam-Canadian ties.



For his part, Ambassador Steil showed delight at the growing partnership between the two countries.



He said he believes that in the future, the coordination between Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and Canadian partners will be further bolstered, contributing to strengthening the partnership between the two countries./.

VNA