Business Footwear industry likely to hit goals in 2020 The domestic leather and footwear industry was in good shape to reach its goals this year, according to Phan Thi Thanh Xuan, Vice Chairwoman and General Secretary of the Vietnam Leather and Footwear Association (Lefaso).

Business Ca Mau attracts 925 million USD investment in 2019 The southernmost province of Ca Mau attracted 24 investment projects with total registered capital of more than 21.5 trillion VND (925 million USD) in 2019, bringing the number of projects in the locality to 318, capitalised at 99.66 trillion VND (4.28 billion USD).

Business HCM City targets completion of many transport projects in 2020 Ho Chi Minh City's authorities are planning to complete or start key transport infrastructure projects this year in an aim to reduce traffic congestion and develop connections between the city and neighbouring provinces.

Business Most processing, manufacturing companies expect growth, stability About 84.8 percent of businesses in the processing – manufacturing sector predicted expansion and stability in their production for the first quarter of 2020, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said.