Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc inside the control room of Stockholm Exergi (Photo: VNA)

PM Phuc in his tour of Ericsson (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised Sweden’s achievements in scientific research and modern technology and promised to create the best conditions possible for Swedish enterprises to invest and expand their operations in Vietnam.The PM made the remark on May 28 while visiting local energy company Stockholm Exergi and multinational networking and telecommunications firm Ericsson, as part of his ongoing official visit to Sweden.The management of Stockholm Exergi, which is renowned for its work in energy transformation and waste recycling, said the company is willing to transfer its latest recycling-based energy transformation technology to Vietnamese firms and localities, particularly Hanoi.In 2018, Stockholm Exergi supplied 8,176 GWh for the heating demand of 800,000 residents in Stockholm. About 90 percent of its heating system is run on recycled fuel resources, and the company is working towards making Stockholm a city free from fossil fuel.During the tour of Ericsson, PM Phuc lauded the company’s investment in businesses, equipment production, and e-government building in Vietnam, which he said has contributed to developing science-technology and telecommunications in the country and towards fostering the Vietnam-Sweden traditional friendship.On the occasion, Phuc and Borje Ekholm, President and CEO of the company, witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement on 4IR (Fourth Industrial Revolution) and IoT innovation between Ericsson and the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group.–VNA