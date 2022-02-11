Vietnam ese players share their joy after Ho Tan Tai's opening goal in the 9th minute of their match against China on the first day of the new lunar year (Photo: VNA).

Vietnam obtained 6.1 more points and maintained their 98th place in the latest edition of the FIFA Men’s World Rankings.The team was also ranked first in Southeast Asia, followed by Thailand and the Philippines.The results were attributed to their 3-1 victory over China on the first day of the Lunar New Year, which helped them become the Southeast Asian team with the best performance in the history of the World Cup qualifiers.In the world top 10, Belgium managed to retain their top spot with 1,828.45 points, followed by Brazil and France. The UK lost their 4th place to Argentina./.