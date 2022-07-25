Business Tra fish exporters earn big thanks to high price rise The majority of tra fish exporters enjoyed high profits in the April-June period of this year thanks to a price increase cycle in the period, according to the sector’s financial report for the second quarter of 2022.

Business 85% of businesses expect better situation in Q3 Up to 85% of enterprises in the processing-manufacturing and construction sectors expected better and stable business situation in the third quarter of this year, while only 15% predicted that the situation may be tougher, according to a survey conducted by the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Tuna export expected to hit over 1 billion USD in 2022 Tuna export turnover in 2022 is expected to reach about 1.1 billion USD, up 45% from the previous year, considering a 56% growth in the first six months of the year, according to statistics of the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business Vietnam – Laos trade up 20.6% in first half Two-way trade between Vietnam and Laos in the first half of 2022 increased by 20.6% year-on-year to 824 million USD, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Laos.