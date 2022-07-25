Vietnam- Kyushu trade fair helps connect partners
A corner of Kyushu (Source: snowmonkeyresorts.com)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Consulate General in Japan’s Fukuoka Prefecture and the local authorities are co-organising a trade fair beginning on July 25 to connect Vietnamese firms and their potential partners in Kyushu region.
Participating in the two-day event are five localities of Vietnam – Hanoi, Hoa Binh, and Tuyen Quang in the north and Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Ngai in the central region. They are joined by Vietnamese and Japanese companies operating in the sectors of agriculture, industry, IT, tourism, health, environment, and real estate.
The Vietnamese localities are scheduled to introduce their strengths, potentials, and investment attraction policies, while Vietnamese businesses are showcasing their products and seeking partnerships.
Dang Hien Luong, Deputy Director of Gia An 115 Hospital and a representative of Hoa Lam Group, which runs a stall at the fair, told the Vietnam News Agency that the group wishes to fortify its cooperation with Japanese partners in improving health services in Vietnam and to seek collaboration opportunities in new fields such as stem cell transplant, body's immunity strengthening, and cells rejuvenation.
On the sidelines of the fair, leaders of Vietnamese localities and businesses had meetings with enterprises from Kyushu’s prefectures.
On July 26, the consulate general will hold a forum to promote multifaceted cooperation between the sides, gathering representatives of Vietnamese and Japanese localities and firms involved as well as the of the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. Participants will discuss chances for joint works in farming, human resources development, IT and digital transformation./.