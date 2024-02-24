Hotline: (024) 39411349
Vietnam - Land of famous landmarks and scenic beauty

Vietnam is home to many famous landmarks recognised by UNESCO. Its beauty and cultural diversity are sources of pride for its people, and attract attention and affection from friends and international visitors.
  • The Dragon Bridge in the central coastal city of Da Nang sparkling at night. (Photo: VNA)

  • Ho Chi Minh City is known as the most vibrant and developed city in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

  • The ancient town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam boasts a nostalgic and peaceful beauty. Located on the banks of the Thu Bon River, it features unique architecture influenced by Japan, China, and elsewhere and has retained its ancient charm to this day. (Photo: VNA)

  • Sapa in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai boasts dreamy scenery, golden terraced rice fields, and white clouds floating like cotton candy. (Photo: VNA)

  • Ban Gioc Waterfall in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang leaves a positive impression on visitors with its mesmerising beauty. Each cascade of water creates a frothy white spectacle. (Photo: VNA)

  • Hoan Kiem Lake, in the heart of Hanoi, is one of the most significant scenic spots in Vietnam’s capital. (Photo: VNA)

