Vietnam - Land of famous landmarks and scenic beauty
-
The Dragon Bridge in the central coastal city of Da Nang sparkling at night. (Photo: VNA)
-
Ho Chi Minh City is known as the most vibrant and developed city in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
-
The ancient town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam boasts a nostalgic and peaceful beauty. Located on the banks of the Thu Bon River, it features unique architecture influenced by Japan, China, and elsewhere and has retained its ancient charm to this day. (Photo: VNA)
-
Sapa in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai boasts dreamy scenery, golden terraced rice fields, and white clouds floating like cotton candy. (Photo: VNA)
-
Ban Gioc Waterfall in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang leaves a positive impression on visitors with its mesmerising beauty. Each cascade of water creates a frothy white spectacle. (Photo: VNA)
-
Hoan Kiem Lake, in the heart of Hanoi, is one of the most significant scenic spots in Vietnam’s capital. (Photo: VNA)