Quang Tri (VNA) – Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man highly appreciated the positive developments in people-to-people exchanges between the two countries during a reception held on September 27 for delegates who are attending the fifth Vietnam-Laos People Friendship Festival in Vietnam's central province of Quang Tri.



Man, who is also chairman of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Parliamentary Group, affirmed that the Parties and States of Vietnam and Laos attach great importance to people-to-people diplomacy and always create the most favourable conditions for friendship activities between the two countries.



The official said he hopes that in the coming time, friendship organisations of the two countries will continue to closely coordinate, organise many activities with diverse forms and contents to cultivate the friendship between the two countries.



The great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos is an exemplary relationship and it is an important factor for the two countries to gain great achievements in the struggle for national liberation as well as in the national construction and defence of each country, he noted.



The official hailed the significance of the Vietnam-Laos People Friendship Festival, saying that it contributes to the celebration of 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties and 45 years since the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between the two countries (July 18, 1977-July 18, 2022).



Lao Minister of Technology and Communications, Chairman of the Laos - Vietnam Friendship Association, Boviengkham Vongdala expressed gratitude to the Vietnamese Party, State and people for always supporting and helping Laos in its struggle for national liberation as well as national construction and development. The official pledged that they will do their best to preserve and develop the pure and faithful relationship between the two countries.



The fifth Vietnam-Laos People Friendship Festival is taking place in Quang Tri province and Savannakhet province of Laos from September 27-30, aiming to enhance exchanges, mutual understanding and tighten the solidarity between the peoples of the two countries.



A number of events will be held within the framework of the festival, including a conference on friendship activities between Vietnam and Laos, visits to a number of revolutionary historical sites and delivery of gifts to disadvantaged people in border areas./.