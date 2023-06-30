Vietnam, Laos bolster cooperation in social sciences
A scientific cooperation agreement was signed among the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences, the Lao National Academy of Politics and Public Administration, and the Lao Academy of Social and Economic Sciences in Hanoi on June 30.
Addressing the signing ceremony, Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member, Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, said the agreement signing is based on the principle of equality, mutual benefits, and the special relationship of mutual assistance, and comes from the two countries’ benefits from the development of social sciences.
It is an important prerequisite for the signatories to help promote the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the Vietnamese and Lao Parties, States, and peoples, he noted.
Under the deal, the academies will step up join studies, share experience in theoretical and practical issues of their countries’ development and integration, assist one another in manpower training, exchange scholars and coordinate to hold scientific seminars and conferences, and expand cooperation and help one another to take part in regional and international research networks.
They will also exchange information and research findings about issues of shared concern, translate and publish works of social sciences of Vietnam into the Lao language and studies of social and economic sciences of Laos into the Vietnamese language, and hold exchanges between their youth union members.
The agreement took effect upon the signing and will last through 2027.
Earlier on June 30, Director Thang hosted a reception for leaders of the Lao academies./.