Vietnam, Laos bolster justice cooperation
Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy Le Minh Tri (L) and his Lao counterpart Khamsan Souvong exchange the signed agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal affairs at the talks (Photo: VNA)
Vientiane (VNA) - Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy Le Minh Tri held talks with his Lao counterpart Khamsan Souvong in Vientiane on January 8, as part of the Vietnamese delegation’s ongoing working visit to Laos.
The two sides expressed their joy at the increasingly expanded cooperation between the two agencies, affirming that it has remarkably contributed to further strengthening the Vietnam – Laos special friendship.
They highly valued the efficiency of the conference mechanism among the procuracies of Vietnamese and Lao border provinces, saying that this is a crucial cooperation mechanism in fighting crimes between the two countries’ Supreme People’s Procuracies.
The two sides affirmed that the signing of a special agreement on legal assistance to replace provisions in the agreement signed in 1998 is a practical response, contributing to the completion of a legal framework on mutual legal assistance between Vietnam and Laos in the near future.
They agreed to promote procedures for early passing the agreement, which is expected to serve as a legal foundation for cooperation between the two nations in effectively combating transnational organized crimes.
The two sides pledged to continuously maintain the exchange of delegations at all levels, and promote cooperation in training prosecutors and coordination between procuracies of their border localities in fighting crimes.
On the occasion, the Vietnamese and Lao officials signed an agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal affairs between the two nations to replace the one of this kind inked in 1998./.