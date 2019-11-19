Vietnam, Laos bolster trade union cooperation
A delegation of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) led by its President Nguyen Dinh Khang met with Vice President of Laos Phankham Viphavanh in Vientiane on November 18.
VGCL President Nguyen Dinh Khang (L) meets with Vice President of Laos Phankham Viphavanh in Vientiane (Photo: VNA)
Vientiane (VNA) – A delegation of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) led by its President Nguyen Dinh Khang met with Vice President of Laos Phankham Viphavanh in Vientiane on November 18.
The Vietnamese delegation is now on a working visit to Laos until November 20.
At the meeting, the Lao official affirmed that the visit by the VGCL delegation will strengthen the special solidarity, great friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and peoples.
For his part, the VGCL President briefed his host on the outcomes of his talks with the Lao Federation of Trade Unions (LFTU) Central Committee, pledging that the two sides will bolster cooperation in the coming time, especially in training for young human resources for Laos’ trade union.
Earlier the same day, the VGCL delegation joined talks with LFTU President Pan Noimany. The sides compared notes on their respective activities, while sharing each other’s current challenges and experience.
Khang said Laos is his first destination after assuming the VGCL presidency, as the VGCL always treasures and is determined to promote the traditional and special relations between the two countries’ labour unions.
He suggested the sides continue to promote bilateral cooperation and at regional and international forums, effectively implement the signed cooperation agreement for the 2018-2023 period and enhance training for staff of the LFTU, as well as maintain the exchange of delegations in a practical manner, in preparation for the national congress of the LFTU in 2020./.
The Vietnamese delegation is now on a working visit to Laos until November 20.
At the meeting, the Lao official affirmed that the visit by the VGCL delegation will strengthen the special solidarity, great friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and peoples.
For his part, the VGCL President briefed his host on the outcomes of his talks with the Lao Federation of Trade Unions (LFTU) Central Committee, pledging that the two sides will bolster cooperation in the coming time, especially in training for young human resources for Laos’ trade union.
Earlier the same day, the VGCL delegation joined talks with LFTU President Pan Noimany. The sides compared notes on their respective activities, while sharing each other’s current challenges and experience.
Khang said Laos is his first destination after assuming the VGCL presidency, as the VGCL always treasures and is determined to promote the traditional and special relations between the two countries’ labour unions.
He suggested the sides continue to promote bilateral cooperation and at regional and international forums, effectively implement the signed cooperation agreement for the 2018-2023 period and enhance training for staff of the LFTU, as well as maintain the exchange of delegations in a practical manner, in preparation for the national congress of the LFTU in 2020./.