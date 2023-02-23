Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Lao Minister of Energy and Mines Phoxay Sayasone have agreed to further boost Vietnam-Laos cooperation in energy and mining, contributing to the traditional friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive partnership between the two nations.

During a working session in Hanoi on February 23, the two sides agreed that they are well implementing an MoU signed in 2016 between the two governments on cooperation in hydro power development in Laos, grid connections and electricity import from Laos.



Minister Dien said in order to continue purchasing electricity from Laos, Vietnam Electricity (EVN) has partnered with Lao power investors to invest in one 500kV, and four 220kV transmission lines between the two countries.

Sayasone informed the host that according to the latest survey results, the Lao provinces of Sekong and Saravane hold 500 million tonnes of coal in reserve, which could potentially be even greater if the survey is expanded.

To tap this abundant resource, he suggested the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) create conditions for Lao enterprises to export coal to Vietnam.

Dien said the MoIT is ready to connect information between Vietnamese corporations and enterprises with Lao coal exporters to step up bilateral coal trade.

The Vietnamese minister also proposed further enhancing coordination in the mining and processing of mineral resources between the two countries.

He said Vietnamese enterprises are interested in investing in tin mining and processing in Laos for exporting to Vietnam or other coutries. He asked the Lao side to share information about its tin reserves as well as introduce Lao enterprises operating in this field to connect with Vietnamese partners.



The guest vowed to assign Lao agencies to work closely with the Vietnamese side to tackle difficulties with Vietnamese projects in Laos, and further tap the potential of bilateral cooperation in electricity purchase, mine management, and exploitation of mineral resources./.