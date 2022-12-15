At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vice Chairman of the General Department of Politics at the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) Lt. Gen. Trinh Van Quyet received a delegation of the School of Political Theory of the Lao People's Army (LPA) led by its political commissar Major Gen. Khamhay Saphangneua in Hanoi on December 15.



During the meeting, the Vietnamese officer affirmed that leaders of the VPA’s General Department of Politics always supports and creates favourable conditions for the LPA’s School of Political Theory and its Vietnamese partners to strengthen cooperation, contributing to deepening the two countries' defence cooperation.



The delegation’s working visit is a practical activity to contribute to further promoting the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Year of Friendship and Solidarity 2022, he said



The defence ministries of the two countries have successfully co-organised nearly 30 activities, thereby affirming defence cooperation as one of the important pillars in bilateral relations, Quyet noted.



The LPA School of Political Theory has been affirming its important position in training political officers, and becoming one of the symbols of the defence cooperation between Vietnam and Laos in general, and between the General Departments of Politics of the two armies in particular, he said.



Quyet suggested the two sides enhance exchanges and sharing of experience in theoretical research, and focus on cooperation in personnel training officers.



For his part, Saphangneua expressed his appreciation for Vietnam’s rapid growth in recent times, saying that the visit is a practical activity to concretise defence collaboration between the two countries.



The Lao officer thanked the VPA for accompanying and providing support for the LPA in training political officers, expressing his hope that leaders of the Vietnamese Ministry of Defence and the VPA’s General Department of Politics will continue to direct relevant agencies, academies and schools to receive and train political officers of the LPA in the near future./.