Participants at the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A consultation meeting between the committees for external relations of the National Assemblies (NAs) of Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam (CLV) took place in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on October 18.
Chairmen of the Vietnamese NA’s Foreign Affairs Committee; the Lao NA’s Foreign Affairs Committee; and the Cambodian NA’s Commission on Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, Propaganda and Information Vu Hai Ha, Sanya Praseuth, and Sous Yara co-chaired the event.
This is the first cooperation activity between the three committees to prepare for the NA chairmen’s meeting of the CLV countries, which is slated for 2023.
In his opening remarks, Ha said the event aims to concretise the policy agreed upon by the Cambodian, Lao and Vietnamese NA leaders, and to complete a draft plan on organising the NA chairmen’s meeting.
He spoke highly of the close and effective cooperation between the committees, expressing his belief that the traditional friendship between the three countries and their NAs will become stronger and more effective, for the sake of the three peoples, and for peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region.
Praseuth said the consultation meeting is an important step that contributes to further promoting the cooperation relationship between the three NAs, deepening the good traditional friendship between the three countries and strengthening the supervision over the implementation of cooperation agreements in the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Development Triangle Area./.