Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 19 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 19.

Politics Vietnam, Algeria enjoy sound six-decade ties: diplomat Vietnam and Algeria have enjoyed sound traditional friendship over the past six decades, Algerian Ambassador to Vietnam Boubazine Abdelhamid said in an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Vietnam-Algeria diplomatic relations.

Politics PM chairs Gov’t Steering Committee for Administrative Reform’s 2nd meeting Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 19 chaired the second meeting of the Government Steering Committee for Administrative Reform to assess the results of its operations in the first nine months of 2022, and discuss measures to carry out tasks for the remaining months.

Politics Sailing Ship 286-Le Quy Don completes military diplomatic mission Sailing Ship 286-Le Quy Don of the Vietnam Naval Academy docked at Nha Trang port in the central province of Khanh Hoa on October 18, successfully completing its military diplomatic mission in connection with long-distance seafaring training trip for final-year naval students.