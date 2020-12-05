Politics Leaders send greetings to Thailand on National Day Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong sent a letter of greetings to Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua on the occasion of the National Day of Thailand (December 5).

Politics Vietnam, Norway agree to maintain consultation mechanisms Vietnam and Norway have agreed to maintain and intensify suitable consultation mechanisms to share information and viewpoints in search of a common voice and to intensify consensus in dealing with issues in the agenda of the United Nations Security Council.

Politics Lao PM visits Vietnam, co-chairs inter-governmental committee’s session Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith is visiting Vietnam and co-chairing the 43rd session of the Vietnam – Laos inter-governmental committee from December 4 – 6.