Vietnam, Laos enhance collaboration in construction
The Vietnamese Ministry of Construction and the Lao Ministry of Public Works and Transport signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on construction in Hanoi on July 13.
Construction Minister Nguyen Thanh Nghi (R) and Lao Minister of of Public Works and Transport Viengsavath Siphandone (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Ministry of Construction and the Lao Ministry of Public Works and Transport signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on construction in Hanoi on July 13.
The document is expected to create a framework for specific, substantive and effective cooperation activities between the two ministries, with a focus on urban planning, smart urban development, infrastructure and housing.
Construction Minister Nguyen Thanh Nghi said that visits by senior leaders of the two States in general and the two ministries in particular have contributed to improving the Vietnam-Laos cooperation, especially in the construction field.
He said that both sides pay attention to exchanging and sharing experience in policy making related to the management of construction projects, contracts, costs and work quality.
The minister expressed his hope that the Lao ministry will continue helping Vietnamese construction businesses in the country.
Lao Minister Viengsavath Siphandone said he hopes the Vietnamese ministry will share experience in urban planning and smart urban development with the Lao side and help it develop high-quality human resources.
He proposed the two sides jointly survey and research the development of residential areas along the Truong Son mountain range - the natural borderline between the two countries - to attract investment, develop tourism, and improve the quality of life of local residents./.