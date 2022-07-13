Politics Vietnamese, Lao NAs’ committees look to boost cooperation Visiting head of the Economic, Technology and Environment Committee of the Lao National Assembly Linkham Douangsavanh had working sessions with heads of the Committee for Economic Affairs and the Committee on Science, Technology and Environment of the Vietnamese NA on July 13.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 13 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 13.

Politics NA leader attends opening of Phu Tho People’s Council’s fourth session National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended the opening of the fourth session of the People’s Council of Phu Tho province on July 13, lauding the efforts of the northern midland locality in all fields, especially COVID-19 control and socio-economic recovery and development.

Politics Uruguay eyes to beef up relations with Vietnam Uruguay and Vietnam need to increase cooperation in terms of politics, economy, culture and people-to-people exchange as well as discuss to agree on major directions to further deepen the bilateral relations, Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou said.