Vietnam, Laos enhance cooperation in culture, sports, tourism
Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith hosted a reception in Vientiane on December 6 for a delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism led by Minister Nguyen Ngoc Thien who have been on a two-day working visit to Laos.
Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith (Photo: VNA)
At the meeting, PM Thongloun spoke highly of the outcomes of the earlier talks between Lao Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune and Minister Nguyen Ngoc Thien.
He congratulated Vietnamese athletes on their outstanding achievements at the ongoing 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) in the Philippines and Vietnam on welcoming 15 million foreign visitors this year.
Laos wants to learn from Vietnam’s experience in tourism development to turn tourism into an important economic sector of the country in the coming time, he said.
In reply, Thien affirmed that his ministry is willing to share experience and bolster cooperation with the Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism in the spheres of cultural management and exchanges, expert training, tourism promotion, development of high performance and mass sports, and reforms in physical education in schools, among others.
Earlier, during his talks with Lao Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, Minister Thien suggested that the two sides join hands to organise cultural weeks in the respective country.
He also called on the nations to devise and agree on contents of the Vietnam-Laos cooperation plan on culture, arts and tourism in the 2021-2025, noting that the two countries will mark various anniversaries in 2022.
The same day, Thien held talks with Lao Minister of Education and Sports Sengdeuane Lachanthaboune, during which they discussed measures to strengthen the two ministries’ collaboration in sports and training for Lao athletes.
While in Vientiane, the Vietnamese Minister also attended the inaugural ceremony of a new headquarters of the Vietnamese Cultural Centre in Laos.
Covering an area of nearly 1.4 ha, the centre will arrange classes on Vietnamese language, traditional dance and martial arts, and thematic exhibitions.
It will also host cultural programmes and tourism promotion to introduce Vietnamese culture and tourism potential to Lao people./.
