Business Firms urged to limit risks in foreign trade The trend of international economic integration has been opening up many trade opportunities for the Vietnamese business community. However, there are also many scams that cause local firms to suffer heavy losses.

Business Japanese investors’ confidence in Vietnam increasing: JETRO Vice President Japanese investors’ confidence in Vietnam has still been increasing despite adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shigetoshi Aoyama, Executive Vice President of the Japan External Trade Organisation, has said.

Business HCM City hosts fisheries int’l exhibition The Vietnam Fisheries International Exhibition kicked off at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City on August 24. The event attracts nearly 200 exhibitors from 15 countries.

Business Boeing offers opportunities for Vietnamese companies in aerospace industry More than 50 suppliers, technology companies and universities attended the first Vietnam Aerospace Industry Forum on August 25 to seek cooperation opportunities with Boeing, a leading global aerospace company.