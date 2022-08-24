Vietnam, Laos eye stronger justice cooperation
Vietnamese Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long (Photo: VNA)Nghe An (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long and his Lao counterpart Phayvy Siboualypha co-chaired a ceremony to celebrate the 40th founding anniversary of cooperation between the two ministries, in the central province of Nghe An on August 24.
Long highlighted the long-lasting relations between the two Parties, States and peoples in general and the two justice ministries in particular, expressing his belief that the bonds will be stronger in the future.
The Vietnamese ministry is committed to continuing its support to the Lao side, contributing to fostering legal and judicial cooperation between the two nations, he said.
Siboualypha thanked the justice sector of Vietnam for its support for his agency, hoping that cooperation between the two sides will contribute to the comprehensive development of the Vietnam – Laos great friendship in the coming time.
On the occasion, individuals and organisations that have made active contributions to promoting cooperation between the judicial sectors of Vietnam and Laos were honoured with state-level awards, and insignias of the two countries' justice ministers./.