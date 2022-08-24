Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 24 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 24.

Politics PM urges thorough consideration, prudence during Land Law revision Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 24 requested thorough consideration and prudence during the revision of the Land Law, which deals with a wide scope and relates to many other laws.

Politics UN leader applauds Vietnam’s active contributions to UN United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General for Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance Catherine Pollard has hailed Vietnam's positive contributions in many aspects to the UN’s operations, including those from Vietnamese individuals that are working for UN agencies.

Politics President lauds diplomatic sector’s contributions to national development State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc praised the diplomatic sector for its great contributions to national construction and defence during a meeting on August 23 with representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the sector (August 28, 1945-2022).