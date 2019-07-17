At the fourth political consultation between the Vietnamese and Lao foreign ministries (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung and his Lao counterpart Khamphau Onthavanh co-chaired the fourth political consultation between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs in Vientiane on July 16.At the event, both sides expressed their delight at the positive progress in the Vietnam-Laos relations, with a wide range of important cooperative activities in the first half of 2019, including the official friendship visit to Laos by Vietnamese Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong in February.They agreed to boost collaboration between the two foreign ministries, contributing to the bilateral ties. Accordingly, they will coordinate to ensure successful visits of high-ranking leaders, urge ministries, branches and sectors to effectively implement the inked documents, and make meticulous preparations for the annual sixth foreign ministerial-level consultation in Vietnam.Spending a lot of time discussing the global and regional situation, the two sides reached consensus on working closely to have effective response to emerging challenges like stagnant economic growth of the world, strategic competition among world powers, and trade disputes.Regarding initiatives and strategies of powerful countries in the region, both sides stressed that these initiatives and strategies must contribute to regional peace, stability, cooperation and development; respect international laws as well as independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations; and ensure the central role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).Touching on cooperation in the ASEAN framework, they said that the bloc has acquired important achievements in building a strong ASEAN community, which has affirmed its position in the Asian-Pacific region. They consented to enhance cooperation to consolidate solidarity within the bloc, and improve the bloc’s capability to adapt to both opportunities and challenges.Khamphau Onthavanh congratulated Vietnam’s diplomatic achievements such as successfully hosting the second DPRK-USA Summit, and securing a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).Meanwhile, Dung welcomed the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs to send delegations to exchange information and share experience in the fields of mutual interests.Informing the Lao sides about Vietnam’s preparations for its ASEAN Chairmanship in 2020 and the position as a non-permanent member of the UNSC during the 2020-2021 tenure, Dung highlighted Vietnam, as a constructive and responsible member, attaches much importance to carrying out activities and promoting the implementation of cooperative programmes and initiatives so as to make contributions to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the ASEAN, region, and world at large.The Vietnamese Deputy Minister hoped Laos will cooperate and coordinate closely with Vietnam in the fields of mutual interest.In the morning of July 17, Dung paid a courtesy visit to Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith, during which the latter spoke highly of the political consultation mechanism.The Lao Minister rejoiced at the fruitful Vietnam-Laos relations, hoping that the two foreign ministries will promote the concretisation of high-level agreements, helping elevate the ties to a new height.Laos will work closely with Vietnam when the country plays the role as the ASEAN Chair in 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UNSC during 2020-2021, he promised.Dung, for his part, affirmed Vietnam stands ready to share experience and coordinate with Laos at regional and international forums, including the ASEAN and the UN.-VNA