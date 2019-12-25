Politics Vietnamese, Russian PMs hold phone talks Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held a phone talk with his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev on December 24. ​

Politics About 1,000 Japanese lawmakers, businesspeople to visit Vietnam Secretary General of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan Toshihiro Nikai said on December 24 that he will lead the largest-ever delegation to Vietnam for a friendly visit from January 11-14.

Politics Workshop talks Vietnam-Laos economic diplomacy Economic diplomacy between Vietnam and Laos was the topic of a workshop co-organised by the foreign ministries of the two countries in Hanoi on December 24.

Politics ASEAN to move forward with Vietnam as Chair Vietnam will promote the role and contribution of ASEAN to maintaining peace, security and stability in the region on the basis of strengthening the bloc’s unity during the year it chairs the ASEAN in 2020, according to a Vietnamese diplomat.