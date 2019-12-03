Society Policy dialogue highlights youngsters’ scientific researches The UN Women and UNESCO in Vietnam jointly held a policy dialogue on the youth’s scientific research activities in Hanoi on December 3 as part of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign.

Society Vietnam Youth Federation’s 8th National Congress to open on Oct. 10 The 8th National Congress of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) for the 2019 – 2024 tenure will be held in Hanoi from December 10 – 12, heard a press conference in the capital city on December 2.

Society VNA, PRD step up cooperation in news exchange The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PRD) have agreed to boost cooperation in information and news exchange.

Society HCM City aims to eliminate homelessness, begging on streets Though HCM City has tried to take care of beggars and the homeless for years, many people continue to beg for money, saying they have had goods or cash stolen, or need to find their lost relatives, among other explanations.