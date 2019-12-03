Vietnam, Laos ink cooperative MoU on archive
Hanoi (VNA) – The national archive agencies of Vietnam and Laos signed a Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral cooperation in 2020 at a ceremony in Hanoi on December 3.
The MoU is a follow-up of the fruitful partnership between the State Records Management and Archives Department under the Vietnamese Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Archives Department under the Lao Ministry of Home Affairs.
Director of the State Records Management and Archives Department Dang Thanh Tung said the two agencies have effectively implemented cooperative activities, especially in human resources training and exchange of information and professional materials.
According to Director of the Lao National Archives Department Thongchanh Keosenhom, the Lao agency has always received whole-hearted assistance from the Vietnamese archive agency. In 2019, the Vietnamese side has helped Laos train experts in archiving profession and provided Laos with many documents on records and archive management.
Under the newly-signed MoU, the two sides will continue working together to revise the archives in French language at the Lao National Archives Department, with the goal of exchanging catalogues and documents related to the history of the two countries. /.
