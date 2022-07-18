Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong said the Vietnam-Laos relationship, founded by President Ho Chi Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Souphanouvong and nurtured by generations of soldiers and people of both countries, has become a priceless asset and a unique relationship in the world history.



The Vietnamese Party leader affirmed that the solidarity, cooperation and mutual support between Vietnam and Laos is an objective rule and a factor of vital significance to each Party and nation, a shared asset and a foundation for their development during the future historical periods.



He said amid the rapid, complicated and unpredictable changes in the world and region, the two Parties, State and peoples should further solidify their solidarity and cooperation, while working hard together to protect and promote their great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive partnership.

Lao Vice President Bounthong Chitmany said the Party, State and people of Laos are proud to make contributions to the combat alliance with Vietnam. He highlighted the significance of the bilateral Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, an important legal foundation for the comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.



He said that despite current difficulties, Vietnam has still given timely and precious support to Laos, which vividly reflects the rare and special ties between Laos and Vietnam./.

VNA