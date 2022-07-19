Vietnam, Laos promote trade union cooperation
President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) Nguyen Dinh Khang and his Lao counterpart Aly Vong Nor Bun Tham chaired a meeting in Hanoi on July 18 to review the cooperation agreement between their agencies for the 2018-2023 period.
Following the first deal signed in 2013 for the 2013-2018 period, that for the new period was signed in 2018 with a number of adjustments to suit the real conditions and demands of the trade unions of both countries.
Personnel training cooperation is one of the highlights of the agreement, along with coordination in protecting the rights and legitimate interests of workers in Vietnamese businesses in Laos as well as collaboration in international activities.
After four years of implementation, the Vietnam Trade Union University has received 71 trainees from Laos, including 42 trade union officials. This year, the university will train 10 Lao students at bachelor, post-graduate and doctorate levels.
At the same time, four training courses will be organised for 60 trade union officials of Laos, with two slated for this year.
Aly Vong Nor Bun Tham underlined the growing partnership and strong mutual support between the VGCL and the Lao Federation of Trade Unions despite impacts from COVID-19.
She proposed that both sides organise high-level visits, along with more exchanges of delegations of experts and increasing sharing of experience.
She also suggested the two sides prepare for the signing of a new deal for the 2023-2028 period.
Khang affirmed that the VGCL attaches great importance to the development of traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with the Lao Federation of Trade Unions, considering it a priority in its external relations activities.
He suggested that both sides continue to foster collaboration in personnel training, while encouraging trade unions at all levels of both sides to promote their relations and coordination at regional and international forums./.