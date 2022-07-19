Society OVs in Cyprus make significant contributions to homeland: diplomat Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy and Cyprus Duong Hai Hung praised great contributions of overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in Cyprus to the homeland during a recent meeting with the Vietnamese community here.

Society E-identification app makes debut An e-identification app (VNEID) was officially launched by the Ministry of Public Security’s police department for administrative management of social order at a press conference in Hanoi on July 18.

Society All four Vietnamese students win gold at Int’l Chemistry Olympiad 2022 All four members of the Vietnamese team that competed at the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) 2022 won gold medals, the Ministry of Education and Training announced on July 18.

Society Summer classes welcome students of all grades Children nowadays are encouraged by their parents to participate in extracurricular summer classes rather than math, physics or chemistry.