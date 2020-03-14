Vietnam, Laos provinces bust cross-border drug trafficking ring hinh anh 1The traffickers at the police office (Photo: VNA)

Kon Tum (VNA) – The border guard force in the Central Highland province of Kon Tum have coordinated with the police of Laos’ Attapeu province to bust a major drug trafficking ring.

The joint forces of Vietnam and Laos caught five Laos nationals red-handed, transporting 60,000 synthetic drug pills  and two kilograms of marijuana in Attapeu near the Vietnam-Laos border at 3am on March 14.

The forces also seized one car, one motorbike, and a military gun, among others.

The arrest came after seven months of joint investigations by Kon Tum’s border guard force and Attapeu police.

Further investigation into the case is underway.-VNA
VNA