Vietnam, Laos provinces bust cross-border drug trafficking ring
The traffickers at the police office (Photo: VNA)
Kon Tum (VNA) – The border guard force in the Central Highland province of Kon Tum have coordinated with the police of Laos’ Attapeu province to bust a major drug trafficking ring.
The joint forces of Vietnam and Laos caught five Laos nationals red-handed, transporting 60,000 synthetic drug pills and two kilograms of marijuana in Attapeu near the Vietnam-Laos border at 3am on March 14.
The forces also seized one car, one motorbike, and a military gun, among others.
The arrest came after seven months of joint investigations by Kon Tum’s border guard force and Attapeu police.
Further investigation into the case is underway.-VNA