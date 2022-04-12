Vietnam, Laos see progress in hydrometeorological cooperation
Vietnam and Laos have taken significant strides in recent years in hydrometeorological cooperation, according to General Director of the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration (VNMHA) Tran Hong Thai.
A system of flood warning measurement coordinated by Vietnam and Laos. (Photo: laodong.vn)
At the 43rd meeting of the Inter-Governmental Committee on Bilateral Cooperation on December 6, 2020, the Vietnamese and Lao ministers of natural resources and environment signed a memorandum of understanding on hydrometeorological cooperation to strengthen ties in weather forecasting and disaster warning.
Under the agreement, the two sides have exchanged hydrometeorological monitoring data to help with weather forecasting and disaster warning. The Vietnamese ministry has also assisted its Lao counterpart to improve its capacity in this regard, which has contributed to socio-economic development and natural disaster prevention and control in both countries and the region as a whole.
The Vietnamese Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has provided the Lao side with in-depth information and warnings about dangerous weather conditions, helped draw up flood maps, and enhanced the capacity of hydrometeorological forecasters through training courses and sharing of specialised knowledge.
Thai said these activities are important for the two countries to realise the targets set in the development strategy of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).
Since 2011, to carry out Vietnam’s commitments within the WMO framework, the country has built and developed the WMO’s Severe Weather Forecasting Programme’s Regional Sub-progamme in Southeast Asia (SWFP-SeA), under which the WMO assigned the country to chair the Regional Forecasting Support Centre in Hanoi (RFSC Hanoi).
Du Duc Tien, an expert from the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, said Laos and the Philippines are the most active members in using the RFSC Hanoi’s weather warnings and giving feedback to the Vietnamese side.
Besides, the VNMHA was also tasked with chairing the Southeast Asia centre of the WMO’s project on the Southeast Asia Flash Flood Guidance System, he said, adding that it will coordinate the provision of flash flood warnings for Laos, as well as other Southeast Asian countries.
Based on this, specialised groups of Vietnamese and Lao forecasters have been set up to exchange knowledge when dangerous weather conditions are forecast by the RFSC Hanoi, according to Tien./.