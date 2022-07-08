Vietnam, Laos share experience in building tradition hall
Vice Chairman Sommad Pholsena and a delegation of the of the Lao National Assembly (NA) held a working session in Hanoi on July 8 with the Office of the Vietnamese NA, during which the two sides exchanged experience in building a tradition hall.
Earlier the same day, the Lao delegation visited the Vietnamese NA building in Hanoi, including the tradition hall and the the area displaying underground archaeological discoveries at the NA House.
Earlier the same day, the Lao delegation visited the Vietnamese NA building in Hanoi, including the tradition hall and the the area displaying underground archaeological discoveries at the NA House.
Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese NA Office Vu Minh Tuan said Vietnam sent officials to Laos from May 6-10 to share experience in building such hall for the Lao legislature.
The Vietnamese NA Office stands ready to further support the Lao NA’s Secretariat in both construction and management and operation of the hall and the NA building as well, he affirmed.
Sommad Pholsena suggested competent agencies of the two countries’ NA Offices exchange documents and objects, which are expected to be displayed at the Lao NA's traditional hall and the ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties, and 45 years of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity./.