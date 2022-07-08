Society Gifts to policy beneficiaries, invalids, heroic mothers in Binh Phuoc, Da Nang Valuable gifts were presented to policy beneficiary households, families of war martyrs, and invalids in the southern province of Binh Phuoc and to heroic mothers and war martyrs families in the central city of Da Nang on July 8, as part of the activities marking the country’s upcoming War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).

Society Nearly 90% of population covered with health insurance More than 86.8 million people, or 88.99 percent of the population, had been covered with health insurance by the end of June, according to the Vietnam Social Security (VSS).

Society Alcohol consumption increasing at alarming rate Alcohol use is increasing at an alarming rate in Vietnam, especially among young people, according to a conference held by the Ministry of Information and Communication in collaboration with the HealthBridge Organisation on July 5-6.

Society TikTok removes over 2.4 million videos posted by Vietnamese users TikTok took down more than 2.4 million videos containing content that violates its regulations in the Vietnamese market in the first quarter of 2022.