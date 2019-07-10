At the workshop (Source: VNA)

- A workshop to share experience of Vietnam and Laos in management of public servants and local administrations was jointly held by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) of the two countries in Hanoi on July 10.Addressing the event, Vietnamese Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan said this is one of the key administrative reforms in Vietnam and Laos.Recently, the Vietnamese Government has assigned the MoHA to conduct research to amend and supplement a number of articles of the Law on Cadres and Civil Servants 2010 and a number of important issues in the Law on Organisation of Local Administrations 2015.The event offered a good chance for the two ministries to share experience in building legal documents, methods of managing officials and local administrations; and training to improve management capacity for public servants at all levels.According to Lao Minister of Home Affairs Khammanh Sounvileuth, the work has been improved in his country, facilitating all-level authorities in planning, managing over the past time.Participants exchanged ideas and discussed issues related to civil servants and officials; methods to assess cadres, civil servants and officials; and organization of local administrations.Head of the civil servant management department under the Lao Ministry of Home Affairs Sunvany Lathanavong said his country currently has over 184,000 cadres and civil servants but it does not have a clear distinction between officials and public servants.Laos wants to learn from Vietnam’s experience in the field, he added.Head of the Department of Local Administration under Vietnam’s MoHA Phan Van Hung said the National Assembly and the Government have devised many solutions such as personnel streamlining, restructuring the contingent of cadres, civil servants and officials; and strengthening administrative reforms and reforming autonomy mechanism for public non-business units.-VNA