Society Son La: 10 death penalty, one life sentence for drug dealers The People’s Court of the northwestern province of Son La handed out 10 death penalties and one life sentence to members of a drug trafficking ring during trials from June 1-5.

Society People, enterprises save electricity in prolonged hot weather Nguyen Thi Hoa, who lives in Tay Ho district in Hanoi, has actively reduced her electricity usage over the past two months.

Society Hai Ba Trung - Vietnamese heroines featured on luxury Swiss watch An image of Hai Ba Trung or Trung Sisters – two Vietnamese heroines who raised an army and went to battle to protect their ancestral homeland in the year 43 AD – has been present in a new collection of high-end Swiss watch company Christophe Claret.

Society Yen Bai working to facilitate WB-funded project The northern mountainous province of Yen Bai will focus on site clearance to pave way for the sub-project of the World Bank (WB)-funded Dynamic Cities Integrated Development Project in Yen Bai city, a local official affirmed on June 5.