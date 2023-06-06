Vietnam, Laos share experience in religious affairs
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang held talks with visiting Vice President of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC)’s Central Committee Chanpheng Sutthivong in Hanoi on June 6, focusing on exchanging experience in State management over religious affairs.
The two sides highlighted outcomes of the bilateral agreement on cooperation in religious affairs and sketched out collaboration orientations in the coming time.
They noted that the agreement has yielded certain results with various delegation exchanges, joint personnel training activities, as well as the sharing of experience in religious affairs among localities along the Vietnam-Laos border and the creation of favourable conditions for Buddhists in the two countries to strengthen connectivity.
The outcomes of cooperation activities between the Government Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs and the LFNC’s Central Committee have contributed to promoting the religious work in each country and further strengthen the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries as well as the close ties among Buddhists of the two countries.
They also discussed the completion of legal policies regarding beliefs and religions, and experience in coping with new religious issues.
According to Thang, amid the difficulties in the domestic and international situation, the Party and State of Vietnam have directed drastic measures to settle obstacles to promote economic growth, thus ensuring social welfare, defence and security.
Chanpheng Sutthivong said that basically, religious organisations and followers have implemented legal regulations without any religious divisions. All religions in Laos have joined social activities and preserved the cultural values of the country, she said.
The two sides agreed that in the coming time, they will increase the exchange of delegations and cooperation in training of officials engaging in religious affairs, while supporting Buddhist organisations of the two sides in conducting their religious practices./.