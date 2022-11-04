At the talks (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation Nguyen Lam held talks with visiting Vice Chairman of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee Chanthavong Sene Amatmontry in Hanoi on November 4 to share mass mobilisation experience.



Lam expressed his belief that under the leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), the Lao people will continue scoring new achievements in renovation process and accomplishing goals set by the 11th National Congress of the LPRP.



He also informed his guest about Vietnam’s situation and mass mobilisation work of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).



Speaking highly of growing ties between the two countries, the Lao official updated Lam about Laos’ situation, the implementation of the Resolution adopted by the LPRP’s 11th National Congress and activities of the LFNC Central Committee.



Both sides agreed to work closely together to effectively carry out bilateral cooperation agreement for the 2021-2025 period.



They highlighted a need to facilitate the exchange of delegations to share experience and offer mutual support, including raising awareness of the two peoples, especially young generations, about the tradition of Vietnam-Laos special relationship and the fight against distorted allegations by hostile forces to divide ties between the two Parties and countries, thus making important contributions to ceaselessly strengthen Vietnam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation./.